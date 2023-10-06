Dowagiac wins back-to-back matches against Falcons and Shamrocks Published 11:09 am Friday, October 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac volleyball team squared its Lakeland Conference record at 1-1 with a 3-0 sweep of visiting Berrien Springs in the Chieftains’ “Pink Out” match Thursday night.

Dowagiac has won back-to-back matches this week after having defeated visiting Constantine 3-1 Wednesday night.

The Chieftains (12-11-4 overall) defeated the Shamrocks 25-17, 25-12 and 25-19.

“I am extremely proud of how our girls came out and played this evening,” said Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “Mentally we stayed focused. Berrien Springs is a scrappy team, we played through long rally’s, and kept the ball in play longer which was great to see. We will continue to work and cut back on hitting errors to be more consistent.”

Abbey Dobberstein, Maggie Weller and Tessa Deering all finished with five kills, while Marlie Carpenter had four kills and Riley Todd three. Dobberstein also had 10 digs and a pair of blocks. Brooklyn Smith finished the match with 21 assists, 12 digs, two kills, three aces and two blocks.

On Wednesday night, the Chieftains defeated the Falcons 25-19, 25-17, 14-25 and 25-18.

“I had a few hitters step it up this evening putting the ball away,” Todd said. “Maggie Weller, Abbey Dobberstein and Tessa Deering were top hitters for our team last night. We have been working hard at being consistent and keeping the ball in play. I am proud of how the girls played, but we dropped our third set because Constantine wanted that win more than we did. Our goal for this month is to keep our energy strong and to finish sets.”

Weller had 12 kills, while Dobberstein and Deering both had 10 kills. Weller and Dobberstein also had 10 digs apiece. Smith finished with 38 assists, 14 digs and three kills.

Dowagiac also got six kills and nine digs from Carpenter, four aces and 12 digs from Brenna Mott and 11 digs from Zabrina Shivers