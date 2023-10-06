Brandywine leads in the inaugural Champions Cup standings Published 11:56 am Friday, October 6, 2023

NILES — With two sports having crowned their conference champions, it is time for the first Leader Publications Champions Cup Standings.

The Champions Cup will be awarded at the end of the 2023-24 high school sports season to the school that scores the most points.

Points will be awarded for both individual and team success. Winning your conference championship, a district, regional or state title will amass points for each school. Individually, being a conference, district, regional or state champion will also give each school points. Any individual state qualifiers will also be awarded points.

As division and conference championships are decided, as well as any individual accomplishments, such as finished at conference meets, the current standings will be posted online at leaderpub.com and appear in the following print edition on Saturday.

Brandywine captured the Lakeland Conference soccer championship on Wednesday which has the Bobcats at the top of the Champions Cup standings with 11 points. Brandywine got 10 points for winning a conference championship, as well as a point for its golf team finishing 11th in the Lakeland-KVA standings.

Dowagiac and Edwardsburg are tied for second with 10 points each. Both schools finished third in their respective soccer standings and fourth in the golf standings.

Buchanan, the runner-up in Lakeland Conference soccer, is fourth with eight points. Cassopolis is currently fifth with five points and Niles sixth with two points.