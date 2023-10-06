Brandywine Community Schools to hold Veterans Day breakfast for veterans Published 11:03 am Friday, October 6, 2023

NILES — Brandywine Community Schools will be holding its annual Veterans Day breakfast on Friday, November 10 at the Brandywine Athletic Community Center, 1700 Bell Rd., beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Brandywine is proud to hold its second Veterans Day event in honor of community members who have served in the military. In addition to breakfast served by the district’s Food Services department, Merritt Elementary students will say the Pledge of Allegiance, the Brandywine High School Band will play the National Anthem, the Brandywine Choir will sing, and district staff will be in attendance to speak with and welcome Veterans.

“Veterans Day is not just a day to honor those who have served in our armed forces, but also a reminder of the values that define our nation – sacrifice, courage, and unity,” said Superintendent Travis Walker.

“By celebrating Veterans Day at Brandywine Community Schools, we not only pay tribute to the men and women who have defended our freedom, but we also hope to reinforce these values in our students as we Engage, Educate, and Empower tomorrow’s global citizens.”

Veterans who would like to attend the breakfast are asked to RSVP by filling out a Google form at bit.ly/brandywineveterans23 or calling Taylor Biek, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent, at (269) 684-7150 ext. 4209 by November 3.