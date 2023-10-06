Berrien Springs tops Dowagiac, earns share of Lakeland title Published 10:47 pm Friday, October 6, 2023

DOWAGIAC — After having its four-game winning streak snapped last week, Dowagiac returns home to try to get back on the winning track as it hosted Lakeland Conference leader Berrien Springs Friday night.

The Shamrocks had other ideas.

Berrien Springs scored in every quarter while holding the Chieftains to one second-quarter touchdown on its way to a 28-6 victory at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field. With the win, the Shamrocks lock up at least a share of the conference championship.

Berrien Springs is 3-0 in league games and 4-2 overall. The Shamrocks are a game ahead of Benton Harbor, which defeated Brandywine Friday night. Berrien Springs hosts the Tigers Friday night with the league title on the line.

The Shamrocks got on the scoreboard first as Calvin White scored on a 2-yard run and Efren Pedroza added the extra point.

Leading 7-0 after one quarter, Dowagiac scored to open the second quarter 1-yard Isiah Hill run, but the snap on the extra point was high forcing the Chieftains to try and scramble for two points, which came up short.

The Shamrocks would add a touchdown with 16 seconds remaining in the first half when Angel Gonzalez scored on an 5-yard run. Pedroza added the extra point and Berrien Springs took a 14-6 lead to the locker room at halftime.

Gonzalez opened the second-half scoring with an 18-yard run. This time the extra point kick was off the mark and Berrien Springs had to settle for a 20-6 lead over Dowagiac as the two teams headed to the final quarter.

Any thoughts the Chieftains may have had of mounting a four-quarter comeback ended when White scored his second touchdown of the night, again from 2-yards out. Pedroza capped the scoring with the extra point kick and the Shamrocks are a win away from a title.

Dowagiac (4-2, 1-2 Lakeland) will attempt to get back into the win column as it heads to Buchanan Friday night.