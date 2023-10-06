Berrien County approves commercial rehabilitation districts for Niles’ Round Barn, Wolverine Investment projects Published 5:00 am Friday, October 6, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — Two Niles projects got the stamp of approval Thursday from the Berrien County Board of Commissioners. Meanwhile, action on a proposed resolution opposing state legislation taking away local control over wind and solar projects was tabled.

Niles Community Development Director Ryan Millin attended Thursday morning’s county board meeting and spoke before and after the board’s action.

“The Niles City Council approved the abatements at their Sept. 25 meeting to spur development on the city’s west side and to provide housing on the south side that is often overlooked by developers,” Millin told commissioners. “We would appreciate your consideration today.”

The resolutions approved by the county board accepts and waives the county’s right to reject the Grant Street and Fort Street commercial rehabilitation districts created by the Niles City Council for the Round Barn and Wolverine Investment projects. As noted in the resolutions, the county board’s goal was to expedite the creation of the districts.

The creation of the commercial rehabilitation districts allows developers obtain tax breaks on their projects. For both of these projects, the tax breaks will run for 10 years.

The Round Barn project is slated for the former Grace United Methodist Church building at Grant and Lincoln on the city’s west side. The Moersch Hospitality Group doing business as Local Libations, LLC, Round Barn plans to renovate the former church and create a restaurant and tasting room.

The Round Barn project was also on the city council’s agenda earlier this week to gain the city’s approval of an on-premises tasting room liquor license permit. The permit is being sought through Entente Spirits, a Round Barn entity that handles permit requests.

With the Wolverine Investment project, developers plan to build a 48-unit apartment building at 421 Fort Street. A company representative said in August that the 15 of the units would be reserved for lower income residents. He said getting the tax abatement will mean the difference between the project being profitable or not.

Millin spoke again at the end of the county board meeting. “I wanted to thank you all for your consideration and approval,” she said. “I know Niles residents are really excited.”

The county board tabled action on a resolution opposing possible state legislation that would take decision making for wind and solar projects away from local governments and give it to the Michigan Public Service Commission or similar state entity.

The tabling came after a report from the county’s lobbyist, Mike Krombeen of Midwest Strategy at the board’s Committee of the Whole meeting earlier Thursday. He reported that while people in Lansing are talking about possible legislation, no bill has been introduced yet.

He said the impetus for the legislation comes from two sources: the governor’s push to encourage more renewable energy projects and developers’ frustrations on getting local approval for large scale projects. He said one proposal being debated would send large scale projects to the state or perhaps the county for approval.

Krombeen called it a “weird coalition” with major utilities, labor groups, developers and “green energy folks” supporting it in order to achieve renewable energy standards faster. “We’ll see where it goes,” he said. “I suspect that local governments will line up opposed to it.”

He told commissioners that while no legislation has been introduced yet, it could all happen fast once it is. He said legislators are planning to end the current session Nov. 9.

All but one commissioner agreed to table the resolution until next week’s meeting to see if any legislation does get introduced and if negotiations behind the scenes will yield any compromises. Commissioner Julie Wuerfel disagreed, saying that it’s important to let area legislators know the county’s opposition to taking away local control.

In other action Thursday, county commissioners approved applying for an emergency management planning act and a Children’s Trust Fund grant.