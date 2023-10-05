Sturgis tops Edwardsburg to win Wolverine championship Published 6:02 pm Thursday, October 5, 2023

1 of 9

EDWARDSBURG — Host Edwardsburg was looking for a piece of the Wolverine Conference soccer championship when it hosted league-leading Sturgis Wednesday night.

The Trojans had other ideas.

Sturgis defeated the Eddies 4-1 to win its first conference title. The Trojans went 7-0 to claim the title. Edwardsburg finishes its league schedule in second place at 5-2.

Grayson Herbert had the lone goal for the Eddies.

Edwardsburg (9–6-1) defeated Sturgis in the JV match, 6-1, to improve to 5-3-1 overall and 3-1 against Wolverine teams.

Edwardsburg’s match with Coldwater was canceled on Thursday. The Eddies head to Dowagiac for a non-conference match against the former Wolverine Conference foe on Monday to end the regular season.