Under the Harvest Moon Festival returns to Dowagiac Oct. 14 Published 10:57 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Michigan’s autumn season will be celebrated once again in Dowagiac at the 12th annual Under the Harvest Moon Festival on Saturday, Oct. 14.

“All the feels of Fall will be on display in Dowagiac’s central business district during this event,” said Matt Money, Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Event Coordinator. “Tractors and pumpkins, cider and so much more.”

Anchoring the event is an open air marketplace of more than 70 vendors offering antique, artisan and handcrafted products, fall produce, and sweet delicacies.

Street entertainment will include a display of new and vintage farm tractors, and live music, as well as dance performances by Green Dance Academy, from 11 am to 12, and Miss Michele & Co., from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of South Front Street and Commercial Street. Additionally, The Wounded Minnow Saloon is planning to host live music under the festival tent as well as a wine, beer and cider tasting event.

Also on site for family entertainment will be Hidden Acres Safe Haven hosting a farm animal petting zoo, Bad Axe Billy’s Axe Throwing, and horse drawn wagon rides. The Dowagiac District Library will offer cider and crafts from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Festival events will take place between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Corporate sponsors underwriting this event are Bud Distributing, Central Produce, Lebbin Law Office, Janel’s Industries, Inc., Starks Family Funeral Homes, and US Lumber Company.

Visit dowagiacchamber.com or the Dowagiac Chamber of Commerce Facebook page for the most up to date festival information.