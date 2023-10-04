District soccer pairings announced Published 11:59 am Wednesday, October 4, 2023

STEVENSVILLE — The pairings for the Michigan High School Athletic Association state soccer tournament have been released.

The district tournament begins the week of Oct. 11. The Division 2 District is being hosted by Lakeshore, while the Division 3 and Division 4 tournaments are being hosted by Three Rivers and Bridgman, respectively.

Division 2

Edwardsburg and former SMAC West Division rival Lakeshore will square off in the opening round in Stevensville. The Eddies and Lancers are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. with the winner advancing to the semifinals Oct. 17 in Stevensville.

Edwardsburg and Lakeshore will get the winner of the Coldwater at St. Joseph match, also scheduled for Oct. 11.

Niles will host Wolverine Conference foe Sturgis in the opening round. The Vikings and Trojans, who just faced each other on Sept. 20 with the Trojans winning 8-0, are scheduled to begin their match at 6:30 p.m.

The championship match at Lakeshore High School is set for 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.

Division 3

Lakeland Conference rivals Buchanan and Dowagiac will meet in the opening round as the Bucks host the Chieftains at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11.

Buchanan is 2-0 against Dowagiac this season, with the latest match being a 5-0 win for the Bucks.

The winner advances to the Oct. 16 semifinals against either Berrien Springs or host Three Rivers. That match is set to begin at 7 p.m. at Three Rivers High School.

The championship match at Armstrong Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Division 4

Brandywine and Cassopolis will compete in the district being hosted by Bridgman.

All three teams are former members of the BCS Athletic Conference and at one time other conferences.

The Bobcats will host Our Lady of the Lake (formerly Lake Michigan Catholic) at 5 p.m. on Oct. 11, while the Rangers will host Michigan Lutheran at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The winner of the Brandywine-Our Lady match advances to the Oct. 16 semifinals to face host Bridgman. That match is set for 5 p.m.

The winner of the Cassopolis-Michigan Lutheran match faces either Bronson or New Buffalo at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 16. The host will be determined after the opening round matches.

The championship match at Bridgman High School is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Oct. 19.