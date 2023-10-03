Roundup: Eddies, Bucks win tune ups for league title matches Published 10:25 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

VICKSBURG — Dion Sokhadze scored a pair of goals and Grayson Hebert had two assists as visiting Edwardsburg defeated Vicksburg 4-2 to set up a showdown for the Wolverine Conference championship Wednesday.

The Eddies (9-5-1, 5-1 Wolverine) will host undefeated Sturgis (6-0) for a shot at winning a piece of the league championship. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Scoring the other two goals for Edwardsburg were Brayden Fisher and Ayden Billingsley. Daniel Carfi and Owen Kertes picked up assists for the Eddies.

Constantine at Buchanan

The host Bucks tuned up for Wednesday’s Lakeland Conference showdown with Berrien Springs by edging the Falcons 1-0 in a non-conference match Monday.

Buchanan goalkeeper Mason Frontczak scored the match’s only goal on a penalty kick.

The Bucks (7-5-2, 3-1-1 Lakeland) will host the Shamrocks (1-11, 1-4 Lakeland) with a share of the conference championship on the line.

Buchanan is currently tied with arch rival Brandywine (7-6-2, 3-1-1 Lakeland) atop the league standings. The Bobcats travel to Dowagiac to face the Chieftains Wednesday night.