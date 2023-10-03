NXT Breakout Tournament includes Izzi Dame

Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

By Scott Novak

Izzi Dame, aka Franki Strefling, of Buchanan, will be part of NXT’s Breakout Tournament, which begins tonight at the USA Network (Submitted photo)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins tonight.

World Wrestling Entertainment released the bracket for the tournament Monday night in advance of the event and it includes Izzi Dame [aka Franki Strefling, of Buchanan].

Dame will face Kelani Jordan in the opening round with the winner to face an unknown opponent in the second round.

Other first-round matches are:

* Arianna Grace vs. Jackara Jackson
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker
* Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice

Fans can watch NXT on the USA Network starting at 8 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Peacock starting on Wednesday.

