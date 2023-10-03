NXT Breakout Tournament includes Izzi Dame
Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins tonight.
World Wrestling Entertainment released the bracket for the tournament Monday night in advance of the event and it includes Izzi Dame [aka Franki Strefling, of Buchanan].
Dame will face Kelani Jordan in the opening round with the winner to face an unknown opponent in the second round.
Other first-round matches are:
* Arianna Grace vs. Jackara Jackson
* Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker
* Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice
Fans can watch NXT on the USA Network starting at 8 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Peacock starting on Wednesday.