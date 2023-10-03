NXT Breakout Tournament includes Izzi Dame Published 12:26 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

ORLANDO, Fla. — The NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament begins tonight.

World Wrestling Entertainment released the bracket for the tournament Monday night in advance of the event and it includes Izzi Dame [aka Franki Strefling, of Buchanan].

Dame will face Kelani Jordan in the opening round with the winner to face an unknown opponent in the second round.

Other first-round matches are:

* Arianna Grace vs. Jackara Jackson

* Karmen Petrovic vs. Jaida Parker

* Dani Palmer vs. Lola Vice

Fans can watch NXT on the USA Network starting at 8 p.m. with a rebroadcast on Peacock starting on Wednesday.