Niles and Lakeshore to meet in opening round of D2 districts Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

BERRIEN SPRINGS — Former SMAC West Division rivals Niles and Lakeshore will meet in the opening round of the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 District Volleyball Tournament being hosted by Berrien Springs.

The Vikings and Lancers will play in the second semifinal at 7 p.m. on Nov. 1. The host Shamrocks will take on South Haven at 5 p.m. in the first semifinal on Nov. 1.

The winners will advance to the championship match at 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 at Berrien Springs High School.