Harbor Freight Tools to open Niles Charter Township store Published 3:43 pm Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A new tool and equipment retailer is preparing to open in Niles Charter Township.

Harbor Freight Tools has announced that it will be opening a new store in Niles The new store will be located at 1250 Bell Rd. and is expected to open this winter. An official opening date will be announced closer to opening.

Construction has already begun at the location, using local workers and companies from the surrounding Niles area.

“We’ve been looking to open a location in Niles for a number of years so that we can provide the tools and equipment at tremendous values to the community,” said Trey Feiler, Senior Vice President, Real Estate and Construction for Harbor Freight Tools. “In addition to finding a great location, we were attracted by the availability of great Associates in the Niles area, and we look forward to having them join the Harbor Freight team.”

The store is expected to bring between 25 and 30 new jobs to the community, including Sales and Logistic Supervisors, Senior Associates, Sales Associates, and seasonal opportunities as well. Harbor Freight Tools offers a competitive starting rate along with a best-in-class retail benefits package that includes robust health coverage, and Thanksgiving and Christmas off. Harbor Freight provides stability and the opportunity to advance in a company that continues to grow, with over 28,000 Associates and more than 1,400 locations nationwide.

Harbor Freight recognizes that its people are key to its success and is committed to being the best place to work in any industry. Forbes Magazine has recognized Harbor Freight as one of the top 20 large employers in all of retail and one of the country’s Best Employers for Veterans for three years in a row. It has also named the company one of the top employers in terms of diversity, and a top employer for women. Diversityjobs.com has also recognized the company as a top employer for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

Interested applicants can apply online at www.harborfreightjobs.com/retail and search “Niles, MI”.