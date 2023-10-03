Brandywine hosting Division 3 District volleyball tourney Published 11:59 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NILES — The Michigan High School Athletic Association state volleyball tournament is set to begin Oct. 30 and Brandywine will host the Division 3 district tournament.

The pairings for the tournament were announced on Monday.

Two of the tournament favorites — Buchanan and Brandywine — will square off in the second match on Oct. 30. Decatur and Lawton will play in the opening match at 6 p.m. with the Bucks and Bobcats, who are currently battling for the Lakeland Conference championship, are scheduled to begin their quarterfinal match at 7:30 p.m.

The Buchanan-Brandywine winner will face Cassopolis in the 7:30 p.m. match on Nov. 1. The Decatur-Lawton winner will face Bridgman in the first match at 6 p.m. on Nov. 1.

The championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 2.