Area residents with meth convictions avoid prison time Published 5:00 am Tuesday, October 3, 2023

NILES — Area residents were given the chance to stay out of prison for their meth convictions Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Charles Wayne Green, 44, of Niles, pleaded guilty to second offense use of meth and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for 89 days served and $198 in fines and costs. He also received credit for 59 days served for failing to appear in February for his sentencing.

The incident occurred Dec. 1, 2022 in Niles. He also is facing charges in Indiana.

Green said he is trying to change his life. Judge Smith noted that to do that, he must stop using drugs. “You have to commit to making changes,” she said.

Erin Christine Newman, 37, of Colon, Mich., pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to two years probation, 100 days in jail with credit for three days served and $598 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 22 in Niles.

Judge Smith noted that Newman had violated her probation in the past when she failed to complete the Twin County program and that she was departing below the guidelines in giving probation. “I hope you understand that this really is your last chance,” she said. “If you violate or come back again, it will be a prison sentence.”

Ryan Eugene Swartz, 49, of Niles, pleaded guilty to second offense use of meth and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with credit for no days served because he was on parole at the time of the incident. He must pay $198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred July 18 in Niles Township. The jail sentence may be served in any penal institution and is consecutive to any sentence he gets from violating his parole from a Aug. 16, 2021 possession of meth prison sentence.

“You have to be ready to change,” Judge Smith said. “You have a significant record and it doesn’t seem like you’ve found a reason to change yet.”

In other sentences: