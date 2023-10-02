Niles man gets prison time for selling meth to undercover officer Published 12:49 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

NILES — A Niles man who sold methamphetamine to an undercover officer is going to prison after being sentenced Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Aaron Lee Weaver, 45, of Niles, pleaded guilty to delivery/manufacture of meth and was sentenced to 30 months to 20 years in prison with credit for 18 days served and $198 in fines and costs.

That incident occurred March 24, 2023 in Berrien Township.

He also pleaded guilty to possession of meth and was sentenced to 60 days in jail with credit for two days served and $198 in fines and costs from a separate incident. That incident occurred Dec. 17, 2022. The jail term is concurrent with the prison term and can be served in any penal institution.

Defense attorney Shayne Williams noted that Weaver has done some positive things in his life. He got his GED high school diploma, has a job in Edwardsburg, has a stable residence and just completed a rehabilitation program.

Weaver apologized to his family, the court and the community. “There is no excuse for my actions,” he said. “My addiction has taken a toll on my life. I’ve hit rock bottom and that woke me up. I understand my actions were wrong, I ask the court to please help me, I want to continue to make changes in my life.”

“It sounds like you’ve thought about what drugs have done to your life,” Berrien County Trial Judge Jennifer Smith said. “You lost your job and got it back after your rehab. But I can’t overlook that you were selling drugs in the community and that is very dangerous.”

“You also continued to engage in this behavior while you were on bond in your first case,” the judge added. “Your guidelines are for prison and I would have to find substantial and compelling reasons to depart from them.”