Help available to homeowners wishing to apply for home repair assistance Published 7:00 pm Monday, October 2, 2023

CASS COUNTY — Earlier this year, the Cass County Land Bank Authority received a $500,000 grant to help homeowners make their homes more energy efficient. Now, additional help is available to those wishing to apply.

Though many have applied through the MSHDA portal, Land Bank members know that many more homeowners throughout the County may need assistance but may lack the necessary resources or skills to apply for the program, which is handled online. To fill that gap, the Cass County Council on Aging and Helping Hands of Cass County have volunteered to help in the application process.

The MI-HOPE (Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency) program, funded by the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, aids communities throughout Michigan by providing funds to local governments and nonprofit organizations to engage energy-efficient housing projects. Eligible projects include roofs, insulation, heating and cooling systems, windows and storm doors, and many others.

During two sessions in October, Cass County Treasurer and Land Bank Chair Hope Anderson will be on site at both Cass County COA locations to provide information about the MI-HOPE program and other opportunities which may help residents. During these times, volunteers from Helping Hands will be available to help anyone interested in applying for the grant.

Anderson and volunteers will be at the Cass County COA Front Street Crossing location in Dowagiac beginning at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Then, at 10 a.m. Oct. 11, they will offer the same program at the Cass County COA Lowe Center in Cassopolis.

More information, including eligibility requirements, is available at https://casscountymi.org/1504/Home-Repair-Grants-and-Loans, or by calling the Cass County Treasurer’s Office at 269-445-4468. This information will also be available at both events, so all interested in learning more are encouraged to attend.