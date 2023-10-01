Elkhart man gets jail time for drug possession, vehicle theft Published 5:00 am Sunday, October 1, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Elkhart man who led police on a two state chase was sentenced to jail Friday.

Tyler Austin Foust, 23, of Elkhart, pleaded guilty to possession of meth, receiving, concealing or possession of a stolen motor vehicle and conspiracy to receive, conceal or possess a stolen motor vehicle-all as a habitual offender, and was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for 281 days served and $4,384 in fines, costs and restitution.

The incident occurred Dec. 22, 2022 when Cass County law enforcement were informed that Elkhart police were in pursuit of a stolen motor vehicle. The incident ended near Five Points Road east of Edwardsburg. Foust also faces charges in Indiana.

“When you go from one jurisdiction to another, you can go to prison in both states or in two counties,” Judge Herman said. “That compounds the problem and makes it worse. You now have felonies in two different states.”

A Benton Harbor man already in prison was sentenced.

Lamarcus Damarian Bell, 19, of Benton Harbor, pleaded guilty to unlawful driving away of an automobile and was sentenced to 80 days in jail with credit for 50 days served and $1,048 in fines and costs. The sentence can be served in prison where he is eligible for release Oct. 29.

The incident occurred Aug. 30, 2022 in Dowagiac when he stole a woman’s car. He was stopped in Berrien County and is serving the prison term for fleeing police and weapon charges.

“You’re young and immature,” Judge Herman said. “Did you think you could steal a car from someone you know and get away with it?”

In other sentencings: