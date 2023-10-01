Edwardsburg Schools Foundation to host annual Run Eddie Run 5K Oct. 14 Published 2:00 pm Sunday, October 1, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — A local school foundation is aiming to bring the community together with its annual fall event.

The Edwardsburg Schools Foundation will host its eight annual Run Eddie Run 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14 at Leo Hoffman Field, 69358 Section St., Edwardsburg.

The family-friendly event will include a 5K walk – beginning and ending at the Leo Hoffman Field – that will take runners around the campus of Edwardsburg Public Schools. Proceeds from the Run Eddie Run 5k will benefit the Edwardsburg Public Schools Foundation, which provides scholarships to graduating seniors and teacher grants.

The $25 entry includes a t-shirt. Day of registration entry will be available for $30. Day of t-shirts available while they last.

No pets will be allowed on the school grounds and strollers cannot be used on the track. Runners that would like to run pushing a stroller are asked to begin and end the race off the track.

For more information, contact jsummy@goeddies.com or on the Run Eddie Run 5k Facebook page.