PHOTO GALLERY: Niles Apple Festival’s annual Grande Parade Published 7:00 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

NILES — Sunny skies and warm temperatures greeted the thousands of spectators who lined the streets of Downtown Niles to watch the 51st Apple Festival Grande Parade Saturday afternoon.

The annual festival kicked off Thursday at the Apple Festival grounds, located at the corner of Lake and 17th streets. Events at the Apple Festival grounds run through Sunday.