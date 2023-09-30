Millin reappointed as public safety director Published 2:00 pm Saturday, September 30, 2023

NILES — Niles’ new public safety director is a familiar face.

The Niles City Council confirmed the appointment of James Millin as Public Safety Director serving as the Police Chief and Fire Chief responsible for the administration of both departments effective Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Public Safety Director position serves the City of Niles as the Police Chief and Fire Chief responsible for overall administration of these departments. Millin retired June 30 after serving the community for more than 33 years starting as a reserve police officer then completing the police academy in 1991 and becoming a licensed police officer, followed by K-9 officer, detective lieutenant, captain, police chief before taking on the public safety director position when Chief Lamb retired from the Fire Department.

Police Captain Michael Dawson has served as the interim Public Safety Director since June 20. Captain Dawson desired to return to his previous responsibilities as Support Services Captain with flexible hours and personal time. Following his retirement, Millin determined he would like to work an additional two to three years.

The Police Department and Fire Department believe they have employees who will have the experience and drive necessary to fill this position in two to three years establishing a good attrition plan.

“Captain Dawson, thank you, sir, for serving in that position,” said Niles Mayor Nick Shelton said. “You did a great job. Chief Millin, we’re very happy to have you back and we’re looking forward to working with you again.”