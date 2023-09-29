Roundup: Niles, Edwardsburg pick up league sweeps Published 6:13 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

NILES — Host Niles finally broke into the win column in Wolverine Conference play, while Edwardsburg kept its chances of defending its title alive Thursday night.

The Vikings blanked Vicksburg 3-0 to improve to 13-12-5 on the year and 1-3 in conference matches.

Edwardsburg swept visiting Paw Paw 3-0 to move to 3-1 in the league and 17-10-4 overall.

Niles Volleyball

The Vikings took control of the match early with at 25-10 first-set victory and went on defeat Vicksburg 25-17 and 25-21.

“It was a fun night in front of our home crowd,” said Niles Coach Samantha Zimmerman. “Everyone played, everyone did their job, and everyone was excited for each other’s success. The girls keep working harder and harder each practice to reach our goals. We are growing as a team every day and I’m happy they stayed focused on the details to finish in three.”

Tayana Brown led a balanced attack at the net for Niles with nine kills, while Bree Lake, Nyla Hover and Kendall Gerdes all finished with seven kills. Gerdes and Lake also had three blocks. Lake and Hover had 10 and nine digs, respectively.

Kaydence Jacobs had 17 assists and two aces, while Rylee Grishaber had nine assists. Amelia Florkowski finished the match with eight digs and a pair of aces.

Edwardsburg Volleyball

The Eddies stayed a game behind league-leading Three Rivers (4-0) with their 25-21, 25-15 and 25-21 win over the Red Wolves.

Sarah Pippin led Edwardsburg with 15 kills to go along with a pair of blocks and two digs. Drew Glaser had eight kills and three blocks, while Mia Graziani and Mya Eberlein had a combined seven kills and four blocks.

Lexi Schimpa had 27 assists seven digs, six aces and three kills in the match.