PHOTO STORY: Brandywine celebrates homecoming with annual parade Published 2:52 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

1 of 8

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Bobcat pride was on display in full force this afternoon as the annual Brandywine High School Homecoming parade kicked off once again.

The parade route began at the high school before traveling down 17th Street to Merritt Elementary and Brandywine Elementary before heading back to the high school. The Bobcats football team hosts Dowagiac at 7 p.m. tonight.