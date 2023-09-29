Buchanan postpones Thrill on the Hill Published 12:44 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

BUCHANAN — One of Buchanan’s most popular annual events will not be taking place next year.

The Buchanan City Commission voted to postpone Thrill on the Hill and not hold an event in 2024.

According to the commission, the decision was made in the city’s best financial interest. The city needs to replace essential equipment as well as invest in brand new structures.

For Thrill on the Hill. the city transforms the large hill that runs down Front St. towards downtown into what is believed to be the longest street-running water slide in the country. At more than 500 hundred feet long, the slide, constructed over a period of several days with more than 500 tons of sand, 20 truckloads of large concrete blocks, 5,000 square feet of plastic liner, a massive rubber base and even some recycled wrestling mats.

“We thank all our amazing community partners who’ve made this event possible in the past, and can’t wait to come together again in the future,” said the Thrill on The Hill committee in its Facebook post.