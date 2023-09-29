Bobcats rout Dowagiac 30-7 for homecoming Published 10:58 pm Friday, September 29, 2023

NILES — Carter Sobecki rushed for 115 yards and scored four touchdowns as Brandywine snapped visiting Dowagiac’s four-game winning streak with a 30-7 Lakeland Conference victory at Selge Field Friday night.

The Bobcats celebrated homecoming 2023 with its second win of the season and first in conference play. Brandywine is now 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the Lakeland with two games remaining.

The Shamrocks are now 2-0, while Dowagiac and Benton Harbor are tied for second at 1-1.

Carter, who rushed for 109 yards in the opening half, scored on runs of 28, 25, 1 and 1 yards as Brandywine defeated the Chieftains for a second straight year.

The Bobcats’ other touchdown came from Kaeden Warfield on a 26-yard run. Brandywine missed on all five of its extra point attempts.

“Absolutely massive win,” said Brandywine Coach Justin Kinzie. “It’s the first week that we got out of our own way, and stopped making mistakes. Our offensive line made my job easy, and when I get stats to you tonight I think you’ll see we had some amazing performances.”

Biggest thing was the fact that our underclassmen just refused to let our seniors down. This was a team that loved each other, laying it on the line for each other.

Kaiden Rieth added 55 yards as Brandywine finished with 268 yards rushing, including 186 in the first half when it opened up an 18-0 lead over Dowagiac.

The Chieftains, who were held to 47 yards in the opening 24 minutes, finished the night with just 131 yards, of which, 52 came on a touchdown run by Kaleb Smith to end the game.

Smith led Dowagiac with 69 yards rushing. The Chieftains played the entire second half without one its top rushers — Justin Bannow — who suffered an injury in the second quarter.

Dowagiac would also lose starting quarterback Isaiah Fitchett, who was ejected from the game for unsportsmanlike conduct in the third quarter. The Chieftains were whistled for three unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the contest and where flagged 10 times for 76 yards.

Brandywine was called for two penalties for 15 yards.

The Bobcats will head to Benton Harbor Friday night to take on the Tigers in a key Lakeland Conference contest, while the Chieftains will return home to take on Berrien Springs.