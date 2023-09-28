Cassopolis set to host Ghoul’s Night Out Oct. 7 Published 5:27 pm Thursday, September 28, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — From food trucks and costumes to a beer garden and live music, one local community is pulling out all the stops for its new fall celebration.

The Cassopolis Main Street Committee and the Cass County Fair are gearing up to host Ghoul’s Night Out Saturday, Oct. 7 at the county fairgrounds, 590 N. O’Keefe St., Cassopolis.

Events begin at 8 a.m. with a pancake breakfast provided by the Cassopolis/Vandalia Chamber of Commerce and VFW. Proceeds will support local veterans and community projects. The menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, sausage, Savage Bean coffee, orange juice, and milk. Donations will be accepted via cash, check, or card. Craft vendors will be on hand from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Antique tractors will be placed along the midway.

A costume contest, sponsored by Wightman, will feature both children and adults categories. The winner of each children category will win a prize. Children contestants will meet at grandstands at 4 p.m. for judging and winner announcements. For adults, the winner of each category will win $100. Categories include funniest, most scary, most original, fan favorite and best pair/group. Adults will meet at grandstands at 7 p.m. for judging and winner announcements.

The haunted barn will open at dusk; children are welcome to do a run through before dusk with the lights on. There will also be belt sander racing presented by Cass County Farm Bureau.

Headlining bands include Dart Board Compromise from 5 to 7 p.m. and PS Dump Your Boyfriend from 8 to 11 p.m. While entry is free, donations are appreciated. In the case of inclement weather the show will be moved into the new covered horse arena.

A beer garden will be open from 3 p.m. until midnight and will be located in the grandstands. All beer garden tips are a donation to FFA Alumni and Cassopolis PTO. There will be a free photo booth on the midway provided by RUReady’s Photo Booth.

For younger attendees, activities and crafts will begin at 11 a.m.

Food vendors include Taqueria Don Chepe, Gregory’s Grub and Grill, Cottage Inn Pizza of Niles, Cassopolis Coffee Pot, Elephant Ears.

For more information, contact Cassopolis Main Street at CassopolisMainStreet@gmail.com or by phone at (269) 445-8648.