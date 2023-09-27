US-12/M-51 interchange rebuilding in Niles starts Monday Published 12:45 pm Wednesday, September 27, 2023

COLOMA — Work will begin Monday to rebuild the US-12/M-51 interchange in Niles, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The $27 million investment includes removing the US-12 bridges and ramps at M-51 and replacing the interchange with a signalized, at-grade intersection and indirect left turns, or “Michigan Lefts.” The project includes repaving and rebuilding 1 mile of US-12 and 2.7 miles of M-51, concrete pavement repairs, building sidewalks, new traffic signals, pavement markings, and new signs.

Work this year includes temporary paving for traffic shifts and excavating in preparation of removing the two US-12 bridges over M-51. One lane will be open in each direction on the US-12 ramps to M-51, and traffic at the intersection will be maintained with a temporary traffic signal.

In 2024, excavation work will be completed and the US-12 bridges over M-51 demolished. Work to rebuild the intersection will start after that.

There will be several total closures and posted detours throughout the 2024 construction season. The public will be notified in advance as the project moves through its several phases.

There will be some restoration and landscaping work in 2025, but that will have minimal impacts on traffic.