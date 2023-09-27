Three-vehicle accident sends Cassopolis women to the hospital Published 9:42 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

NILES — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Howard Township sent a Cassopolis women to the hospital according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to the crash at approximately 4:01 p.m. west of the intersection of M-60 and Leet Road.

Investigation showed Terri Waterson, 61, of Cassopolis, was attempting to turn into a driveway on M-60 west of Leet Road. Following behind Waterson vehicle was Lloyd Klyce, 70, of Cassopolis. Klyce began to slow his vehicle on M-60 to allow for Waterson’s vehicle to turn due to traffic. Klyce was accompanied with Gwendolyn Klyce, 62, of Cassopolis, who was in the front passenger seat of his vehicle.

Laurie Crotser, 62, of Three Rivers, failed to yield on the roadway rear-ending Klyce’s vehicle, which then caused Klyce’s vehicle to rear-end Waterson’s vehicle. Gwendolyn Klyce was taken by SMCAS to Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital, for injuries sustained in the crash.

Seatbelts were worn and alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash.

Assisting to this incident was Howard Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police and SMCAS Ambulance.

