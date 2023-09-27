Roundup: Bobcats top Lancers; Rangers sweep Colts Published 11:29 am Wednesday, September 27, 2023

STEVENSVILLE — Visiting Brandywine defeated Lakeshore 3-1 in non-conference volleyball action Tuesday night.

In Cassopolis, the Rangers swept Comstock 3-0 in Southwest 10 Conference play, while on Monday night, Dowagiac went 1-2 at the Bridgman Quad.

Brandywine Volleyball

The Bobcats topped the Lancers 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 and 25-22 to improve to 19-7-1 on the year.

“We started of slow and flat tonight, but the girls battled and got their flow back and worked to pull out the win tonight,” said Brandywine Coach Emily Kohler-Zablocki. “Our defense stepped up tonight and that kept us rolling.”

Kallie Solloway, Chloe Parker and Emily Knapp led the defensive effort with 21, 20 and 17 digs, respectively. Kadence Brumitt added 11 digs.

At the net, Brumitt had a team-high 28 kills. Solloway, Julia Babcock and Addy Drotoz all had seven kills. Brumitt, Solloway, Babcock and Tressa Hullinger combined for four blocks.

Knapp had 48 assists and a team-high three aces. Brumitt, Drotoz and Nevaeh Mason all had two aces.

Cassopolis Volleyball

The Rangers kept pace with league-leading Centreville and Decatur in the Southwest 10 Conference standings with a 25-14, 25-10 and 25-17 rout of the Colts.

Rylie Burks had a team-high 13 kills to go along with seven aces and six digs. Ella Smith added seven kills and a block, while Atyanna Alford had five kills and three aces Janayla Franklin finished the match with four kills. Mackenzie Boyer and Jordin Heiman both had three kills.

Tori Burks had 25 assists, four digs and three kills.

Dowagiac Volleyball

The Chieftains (10-10-4) lost to Lakeshore 25-22 and 25-19 before falling to host Bridgman 25-22 and 25-15. Dowagiac defeated Decatur 25-17, 24-26, 15-10 in its third match.

“At times, we looked really good and at times we played timid,” said Dowagiac Coach Amber Todd. “This is a very young team and we are still working out the kinks. Our seniors are really starting to step it up to get the underclassmen playing at a higher level. We have to mentally focus to be ready for our first conference match on Thursday.”

Dowagiac travels to Niles to take on Brandywine.