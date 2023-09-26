Third annual College and Career Fair Oct. 12 at Cassopolis High School Published 8:31 am Tuesday, September 26, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — The third annual College and Career Fair is set for Oct. 12 at Cassopolis High School.

More than 25 college representatives will be in attendance, including the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, the University of Notre Dame, Bethel University, Andrews University and Southwestern Michigan College.

The fair, which will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m., in the gymnasium, is designed for students to meet college representatives and learn about programs and scholarships.

There is no cost or registration required to attend the fair, and all area students are encouraged to attend.

The Department of Treasury will also be in attendance to answer FAFSA questions.