Timothy Ketchum Published 6:52 am Monday, September 25, 2023

July 4, 1958-Sept. 21, 2023

Timothy James Ketchum, 65, of Hopkins, MI, formerly of Woodstock, IL, made his final trucking journey on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at his sister’s home, surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, at The Pokagon Band Community Center, 27043 Potawatomi Trail, Dowagiac, MI 49047. Private burial will take place at a later date at Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in King, Wisconsin. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations in Tim’s memory may be made to Ogitchedaw Pokagon Veterans. Arrangement have been entrusted to Clark Chapel, Dowagiac. Those wishing to sign Tim’s Memory Book online may do so at www.clarkch.com.

Tim was born July 4, 1958, in Woodstock, Illinois to Harry R. & Nancy M. (Bivens) Ketchum. He joined the United States Army in 1978 and retired as Staff Sergeant retiring in 1990. On Feb. 7, 1981, he married the former Karen McInerney in Alexandria, VA. In 1990, Tim joined Schneider National as a truck driver, retiring in 2007 after many, many miles of safe travel. Tim was a loyal Pokagon Band Citizen and cherished the time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tim enjoyed riding his Harley, camping and tending to his gardens watching his crops grow and mature, and had a keen interest in old farm tractors. Tim will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Tim is survived by his children — Jessica (Darrell Jr.) Howell of Cassopolis, Jason (Brittany) Ketchum of Plainwell, Ashley (Shayne) Odle of Niles; seven grandchildren — Ethan, Emily, Darrell III Howell, Liam Smith, Audra Ketchum, Everett & Clairie Odle; one great-grandchild on the way; his siblings — Roger Ketchum of Strum, WI, Thomas Ketchum of Wauconda, IL, Diane Ketchum of Renton, WA and Julie Ketchum of Dowagiac; brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law — Kristine (Dale) Sikkema, Kevin McInerney, Kathy Ghiata, Kenny (Jennifer) McInerney; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife — Karen on October 28, 2004, parents — Harry & Nancy Ketchum, brother – David Ketchum, father-in-law — Kenneth McInerney; sister-in-law — Lisa Ketchum, and his nephew — Ryan Ketchum.