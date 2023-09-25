Roadrunner men finish ninth at Lansing Invitational; women place 12th Published 3:54 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

LANSING — The Southwestern Michigan College men’s cross country team finished ninth at the Lansing Invitational on Friday.

The Roadrunners, ranked No. 10 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association Division II poll, was one of two junior college teams to finish in the top 10 at the meet. Host Lansing Community College, ranked No. 2 in the country, finished third behind Hillsdale College and Davenport University.

Dillan Haviland, who competed as an unattached runner, was the individual champion with a time of 24:34.

Southwestern Michigan was led by Isaiah Beiter (Lawrence), who finished 43rd overall with a time of 27:38. Ethan Glick (Constantine) finished 54th (28:06), Micah Ordway (Delton) finished 70th (28:36) and Evan Stacy (Portage/Northern) finished 76th (28:45).

The SMC women’s cross country team, also ranked No. 10 in Division II, finished 12th overall. The Roadrunners were the third junior college team to place at the individual behind Mott Community College and host Lansing.

The Stars are ranked No. 8 in the newest NJCAA Division II poll.

Hillsdale’s Elizabeth Wamsley was the individual champion as she ran a time of 18:33.

Southwestern Michigan was led by Niles freshman Kierstyn Thompson, who finished 67th overall with a time of 21:50. Taylor Meier (Paw Paw) was 76th with a time of 22:17, Allison Lauri (Niles/Brandywine) was 79th with a time of 22:26 and Victoria Yates (Niles) was 88th with a time of 22:40.

The women’s team continues to run without Lawrence’s Riley Sinkler, who is recovering from an injury.

The Roadrunners head to Marysville for the S4C Invitational hosted by St. Clair County Community College on Friday.