Redfield-Gumwood roundabout nearing completion Published 3:00 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

CASS COUNTY — Construction on the Redfield-Gumwood roundabout has entered its final stages, according to the Cass County Road Commission.

In a Monday morning Facebook post, CCRC shared that the roundabout is expected to open in early October, weeks ahead of the planned project completion date of October 31. The three-leg roundabout is expected to help with traffic flow and safety.

“We still have some minor work to be done by the contractor and the lighting needs to be installed before we can safely open for travel,” the post said.

CCRD also addressed travelers moving and going around barricades.

“It is at your own risk,” the post said. “Barricades and road closed signs are still in place for safety purposes. It is advisable you follow the guidance of those signs until the road is officially opened. Check back for updates on the official date opening. We appreciate your patience.”