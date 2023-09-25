Niles man gets prison time for fleeing police Published 1:11 pm Monday, September 25, 2023

ST. JOSEPH — A Niles man who fled from police last year was sentenced to prison Monday in Berrien County Trial Court.

Andrew Joseph Walker, 27, of Niles, pleaded guilty to third degree fleeing police and was sentenced to 18 months to five years in prison and $198 in fines and costs. He has no credit for the 145 days he’s already served because he is on parole.

The incident occurred Oct. 5, 2022 in Niles.

“He’s been incarcerated the last year and he’s on parole,” Williams said. “He also has some health issues.”

Walker said he’s doing better and is back on his medications. He asked for a local sentence and the chance to go through a probation program.

“You’re still young but your prior record is not good,” Judge Smith said. “This is your ninth felony. You have mental health and substance abuse issues that have not been addressed. Parole has not done a good job for you but you have to do things for yourself too.”

“You’ve been to prison four times already,” she added. “You have to get a handle on this or you will be in and out of prison your whole life. You’re a danger to everyone else. Although you were on a motorcycle, you led police on a chase through a couple of counties and into Indiana.”

“I know this sentence is not what you wanted to hear but your behavior dictates it,” she said.