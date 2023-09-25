Elkhart man loses control of motorcyle and crashes on Fir Road Published 7:17 am Monday, September 25, 2023

EDWARDSBURG — An Elkhart, Indiana man lost control of his motorcycle and crashed on Fir Road just north of Redfield Street in Milton Township Sunday morning.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the personal injury accident at approximately 11:50 a.m.

Initial investigation showed, Harry Kiste. 66. of Elkhart, was north bound on Fir Road and lost control of his motorcycle. Kiste laid the motorcycle down in the road and ended up in the ditch. Kiste was taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Mishawaka, Indiana, for his injuries.

Deputies were assisted by SMCAS EMS, Edwardsburg Fire Department and Edwardsburg Police Department.

Kiste was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor. This crash remains under investigation.