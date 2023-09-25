Bethel University names new Vice President for Administration and Finance, CFO Published 11:38 am Monday, September 25, 2023

MISHAWAKA, IND. — Pamela Campbell, Ph.D., has been appointed as Vice President for Administration and Finance and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Bethel University, beginning her new role on Sept. 23.

Campbell comes to Bethel from Columbia Schools in Brooklyn, Mich., where she served as superintendent with the responsibility of CFO for 11 years. Among her accomplishments at Columbia Schools, she facilitated the passage of a $30.6 million renovation bond issue and related facility updates, initiated a new budget process and remedied a negative fund balance. She also initiated a communications program and designed summer program offerings (including remediation and acceleration through STEM, learning and leadership activities), supervised 31A At Risk and Title funding and programming, and implemented new school improvement practices.

Her education leadership includes roles as superintendent at Lansing Christian School (Lansing, Mich.), Montpelier Schools (Montpelier, Ohio), and Tekonsha Community Schools (Tekonsha, Mich.). In these roles, she was responsible for everything from accreditation, crisis planning and management, to implementing school board policies and facilitating the construction of a $28 million pre-K to 12 building and renovation of a separate athletic facility.

Campbell has three degrees from Michigan State University: a B.S. in General Science and Math Education, an M.A. in Educational Administration and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration. She also earned an M.A. in Dispute Resolution from Pepperdine University.

Campbell is a member of the Michigan Association of School Administrators (MASA) – Region 8 past president, MASA Professional Growth and Leadership Committee, Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development, Brooklyn Area Kiwanis, Brooklyn Food Pantry Board and Salvation Army Advisory Board. She is a past president of Jonesville Rotary and Brooklyn Area Kiwanis and a past chairperson of the Tekonsha Chamber of Commerce, among other community involvement.

“I am grateful to God for a well-prepared, mission-fit person to fill this position,” says Barbara K. Bellefeuille, Ed.D., president of Bethel University.

At Bethel, Campbell will oversee Human Resources, Information Technology, Conference Services, the Physical Plant, SODEXO (dining services), the Business Office, Campus Safety, and Sufficient Grounds Café and Campus Store.

“I am excited about being a part of the Bethel University community because of the strong Christian environment. Bethel University has a tradition of excellence and a mission to develop the students into positive Christian leaders. I am so excited that God has given me this opportunity to be a part of the Bethel family,” Campbell says.