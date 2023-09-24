Elkhart woman who drove car over Edwardsburg man’s legs avoids prison Published 5:00 am Sunday, September 24, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An Elkhart woman who seriously injured a man when she drove her car over his legs will get the chance to stay out of prison.

Renita Lindsey, 39, of Elkhart, pleaded no contest Friday in Cass County Circuit Court to reckless driving causing serious bodily impairment and was sentenced to two years probation, 90 days in jail with credit for 52 days served, completion of the Twin County probation program and $2,828 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred June 11, 2021 in Edwardsburg. She got in a confrontation with the family she’d been staying with and ran over the legs of the man of the family when she left the residence.

The man, Terry Wagner, spoke before the sentencing and said his life will never be the same after suffering a compound fracture to his legs. While he can walk at times, he still uses a wheelchair. “My life is over and she gets to live her life like nothing happened,” he said.

Cass County Prosecutor Victor Fitz said that his office had agreed to no prison but asked for both jail and probation. He noted that Lindsey could have been charged with assault with intent to murder.

Judge Herman told Lindsey that she needs to learn how to handle anger. He pointed out that she faces substantial jail or prison if she violates this probation or one she is on in Indiana.