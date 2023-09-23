Two-vehicle accident in Silver Creek Township sends pair to area hospitals Published 10:32 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — A two-vehicle accident near the intersection of M-62 and Pokagon Street sent two people to area hospitals Friday afternoon in Silver Creek Township.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at approximately 3:07 p.m. to the personal injury accident.

Initial investigation showed, Lyle Nichols Jr., 81, of Dowagiac, was westbound on M-62 attempting to turn into a driveway. Zachary Weicht 32, of Granger, Indiana, was also traveling westbound and rear-ended Nichols’s vehicle.

Weicht was taken to Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph for his injuries. Nichols was taken to Dowagiac Ascension Borgess-Lee Hospital for his injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by VBEMS EMS, Newberg EMS and Dowagiac Fire Department. Both subjects were wearing seatbelts and alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. This crash remains under investigation.