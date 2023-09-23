Roundup: Vikings, Bobcats pick up league wins Published 9:25 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

NILES — The Niles tennis team improved to 6-1-2 overall and 2-1-2 in the Wolverine Conference with a 5-3 win over visiting Plainwell Wednesday.

The Vikings, who are currently fourth in the league standings, won three out of four singles flights to pick up the victory.

Winning for Niles were Aiden Krueger (No. 2), Agner Lozada (No. 3) and Stephen Applewhite (No. 4). All three players on it straight sets, dropping just two games between then.

The Vikings’ other two wins came at No. 2 doubles where Wyatt Mitchell and Rylan Custard defeated Bradley Jeffreys and Austin Susans 1-6, 6-1 and 6-2, and at No, 3 doubles where Seth Smith and Brian Young defeated Anthony Kohloff and Brayden Triemstra 2-6, 6-3 and 6-4.

Brandywine vs. Buchanan

The Bobcats won three out of four flights in both singles and doubles to defeat the rival Bucks 6-2 in a Lakeland-SAC Conference match Thursday.

Winning singles matches for Brandywine were Bodie Bosch (No. 1), Xander Curtis (No. 2) and Triston Peterson (No. 3). Devon Simpson won at No. 4 singles for Buchanan.

In doubles action, Ethan Adamczak and Ryder Richard (No. 1), Maddox Carpenter and Jordan Bryant (No. 3) and Nolan Shaffer and Baylant DePreist (No. 4) picked up wins for the Bobcats.

Jaret Seddon and Tyler Frame were winners at No. 2 doubles for the Bucks.

Edwardsburg Tennis

The Eddies dropped a pair of matches — one non-conference and one Wolverine Conference — this week.

Vicksburg defeated Edwardsburg 7-1, while Lakeshore blanked the Eddies 8-0.

Earning a victory against the Bulldogs was Edwardsburg’s No. 3 doubles team of Brandon Hosang and Cooper Bessinger.