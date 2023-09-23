Roundup: Kellogg tops SMC; Red Hawks defeat KVCC Published 11:20 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — For the first time this season, the Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team has dropped back-to-back matches.

After winning their first two Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference matches, Southwestern Michigan has been defeated by Lansing Community College (Tuesday) and Kellogg Community College (Thursday).

On Thursday, the Roadrunners fell to 2-2 in conference play as the host Bruins won a five-set thriller 19-25, 25-17, 25-23. 18-25 and 15-12.

“This was a tough match tonight, and despite the loss, our defense and serve receive was much better tonight than Tuesday, so we made some improvements there which was a positive,” SMC Coach Jenny Nate said. “Our hustle was great, and we fought hard for each point and stayed positive and focused in every set. We are still working to get to a point where we can put the ball away in every single rotation. It’s a delicate balance between playing smart and clean but at the same time swinging away and playing to win aggressively on every attack when the game is on the line. That’s what will be our focus at our next practices as we prepare for KVCC.”

The Roadrunners (11-5 overall) are still playing without starter Josie West. The Buchanan sustained an injury that has her in a walking boot. West is scheduled to have an MRI to find out the extent of the injury, and when she might be able to return.

Edwardsburg sophomore Shayla Shears had a solid all-around match for the Roadrunners as she had 13 points, five kills, three blocks and three digs. Niles sophomore Nikki Nate led Southwestern Michigan with 16 kills and 14 digs, while she also had 12 points, three aces and two blocks.

The Roadrunners will travel to Benton Harbor Tuesday night to take on conference leader Lake Michigan College.

For more individual statistics, click here.

KVCC at Lake Michigan

The Red Hawks remained undefeated and atop the Western Conference standings with a 3-1 sweep of visiting Kalamazoo Valley Community College Thursday night.

Lake Michigan defeated the Cougars 25-19, 27-29, 25-20 and 25-19 to improve to 3-0 in the Western Conference.

Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner had 26 kills while Faith Lewis added 11 kills. Olivia Deeb and Sammi Jurgensen both had five kills.

Kaylee McDaniel led the Red Hawks with 22 digs. Deeb had 18 digs and Peyton Oman 21 digs. Deeb finished the match with 47 assists.