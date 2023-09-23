PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac celebrates 2023 homecoming Published 9:19 pm Saturday, September 23, 2023

DOWAGIAC — Homecoming 2023 will be one to remember for Dowagiac Union High School students as after holding the annual parade, the Chieftain football team delivered a dramatic victory.

Dowagiac won its fourth consecutive game as it had a last-second defensive stand to edge Benton Harbor 27-26 at Chris Taylor-Alumni Field in the Lakeland Conference opener for the Chieftains.

The Chieftain faithful celebrated the victory with a firework display following the game.