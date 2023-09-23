Eddies win third straight game, remain undefeated in Wolverine Published 8:18 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

OTSEGO — Defending Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg is not ready to give up its crown just yet.

The Eddies, who started the season 0-2 with losses to two of the state’s best teams, have now won three consecutive games, all league games.

On Friday night, Edwardsburg hit the road for Otsego where the Eddies defeated the winless Bulldogs 35-24 to improve to 3-2 overall and 3-0 in Wolverine Conference action.

Edwardsburg is still adjusting to new Head Coach Dan Purlee and his coaching staff. While the names and faces may have changed, one thing has remained a constant for the Eddies — running the football.

Edwardsburg amassed 466 yards of total offense, all of which came on the ground. The Eddies played well enough on defense to get the win, allowing Otsego 295 yards of total offense, of which 232 came via the passing game.

Leading 7-0 after one quarter, Edwardsburg scored a pair of second quarter touchdowns to take a 21-6 lead into halftime. The Eddies scored a touchdown in each of the final two quarters, while Bulldogs tried to keep pace with a score in the third quarter and a pair of touchdowns in the final 12 minutes. Otsego failed on all of its extra point attempts, which helped Edwardsburg maintain a comfortable margin.

Keegan Parsons and Carson Cebra did most of the damage against the Bulldogs as they ran for 142 and 119 yards, respectively, The two combined for 25 of the Eddies’ 61 rushing attempts. Grady Ostrander added 87 yards on 10 totes. Edwardsburg averaged 7.6 yards per carry Friday night.