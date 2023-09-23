Buchanan holds off second-half Brandywine comeback for 20-16 win Published 1:09 am Saturday, September 23, 2023

BUCHANAN — A Nick Finn 1-yard run in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference in Buchanan’s 20-16 win over arch rival Brandywine in Lakeland Conference football at Memorial Field Friday night.

The Bobcats (1-4, 0-2 Lakeland) had cut the lead to 14-8 on a 1-yard run by Carter Sobecki and a 2-point conversion run by quarterback Kaiden Rieth.

The Bucks (3-2, 1-1 Lakeland) would respond with the Finn touchdown to push the lead back to 12 points. It was a good thing too as Brandywine would score the game’s final touchdown, on a 24-yard pass from Rieth to Brandywine tight end Will Hubbard. Sobecki would added the 2-point conversion run to make it a four-point contest.

Brandywine was unable to mount any real scoring threat the rest of the way.

Buchanan outgained Brandywine 211 to 197 in total offense. The Bucks threw for 122 yards and ran for 89, while the Bobcats ran for 147 yards and threw for 50 yards.

Jake Franklin was 13-of-19 for 122 yards for Buchanan, while Finn ran for 60 yards on 11 carries. He also caught two passes for 44 yards.

Rieth led the Bobcats in rushing with 61 yards on 16 carries, while he was 5-of-10 for 62 yards. Kaeden Warfield added 41 yards on 10 carries and Sohecki 38 yards on 17 carries.

Hubbard had a pair of receptions for 32 yards.

Brandywine finished the night with 149 yards rushing and 62 yards passing.

Buchanan heads to Berrien Springs for another Lakeland Conference contest Friday night, while the Bobcats return home to Selge Field to host Dowagiac for homecoming.

The Chieftains are riding a four-game winning streak after edging Benton Harbor 27-26.