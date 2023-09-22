Dowagiac Area History Museum fundraiser raises $30,000 Published 6:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — More than 100 guests from Dowagiac and beyond attended the Dowagiac Area History Museum’s sixth annual Keep History Alive Fundraiser Wednesday evening at Marion Magnolia Farms.

The fundraiser raised more than $30,000 — meeting its annual goal — according to museum director Steve Arseneau.

Keep History Alive was created in 2017 as a way for the museum to raise general operation support and reach its fundraising goals for each year, with money generated via live and silent auctions.

The event featured live and silent auctions, a raffle drawing, food from Wounded Minnow Saloon and a cash bar. More than 100 items were available for auction, including tickets to college sporting events, gift certificates and goods from area businesses, local antiques not from the museum’s collection, local history artifacts and more.

According to Arseneau, three-quarters of the museum’s operational budget comes from fundraising efforts. He thanked the museum’s board, the Friends of the Dowagiac Area History Museum, the sponsors and auction donors, Marion Magnolia Farms, Wounded Minnow Saloon, Baker’s Rhapsody and Lindy’s Restaurant for providing everything for the event.

“It means so much because every year this kind of grows and so it means that we’re doing some things right and that the community appreciates what we’re doing here for them,” he said. “It really does mean a lot to see this many people come out and it’s always fun to see new faces, too.”