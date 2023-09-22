Annual Cass County Crop Walk returns Oct. 1 Published 10:44 am Friday, September 22, 2023

CASSOPOLIS — An annual fundraiser is returning to Cassopolis in October.

The annual Cass County Crop Walk will take place Sunday, Oct. 1. Registration will begin at 1:30 p.m., with the walk to begin at 2 p.m. Walkers will meet at the Cass County Council on Aging track, 60525 Decatur Road, Cassopolis.

The event raises funds for local food pantries in the county, as well as for worldwide projects through Church World Service. In addition to providing sustainable farming practices and clean water for communities, CWS responds to natural disasters and provides services at refugee camps, including Ukrainian refugees. 25 percent of the proceeds go to five food banks in Cass County.

“Because of high food prices, Helping Hands of Cass County’s food pantry has served almost double the number of people this year,” said board member Leigh Goyings. “I hear the same from other area pantries.”

Event planners have picked a “worker bee” theme and encourage participants to wear yellow and black to “bee” part of the solution.

For more information or to obtain sponsorship forms, contact Leigh Goyings at (269) 591-1334.