The Leaderboard: Area defensive stat leaders after week 4 Published 2:43 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

NILES — There have been some impressive defensive performances from Leaderpub-area football players through the first four weeks of the season.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 defensive stat leaders heading into Week 5. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

Note: Edwardsburg has not submitted stats

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect three games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Tackles

Joseph Frazier, Brandywine – 47 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 45 Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 38 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 35 Alex Cole, Niles – 29 Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 28 James Pleasant, Buchanan – 2 Dean Roberts, Buchanan – 24

Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 23

T10. Josh Patrolia, Brandywine – 22

T10. Drew Anderson, Buchanan – 22

Interceptions

Jaden Ivery, Niles – 3

T2. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T2. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 1

T2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 1*

T2. Jamal Williams, Dowagiac – 1

Sacks

Gavin Schoff, Brandywine – 2

T2. Tim Masterman, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 1

T2. Mason Smego, Cassopolis – 1*

T2. Sam Rucker, Niles – 1

T2. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 1

T2. Isiah Hill, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 1

T2. Paul Hess, Niles – 1

T2. Josh Patrolia, Brandywine – 1

T2. Lucas Symczack, Dowagiac – 1

T2. Gabe Thompkins, Buchanan – 1

T2. Kaden Garrod, Niles – 1

T2. Jacob Leitch, Dowagiac – 1

Defensive Touchdowns