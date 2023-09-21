Lansing sweeps Roadrunners; LMC sweeps Glen Oaks Published 9:00 am Thursday, September 21, 2023

DOWAGIAC — As the season progresses the challenges become bigger for the Southwestern Michigan College volleyball team.

The Roadrunners faced their stiffest competition since played ranked Rocky Valley in their season-opening tournament as Michigan Community College Athletic Association Western Conference foe Lansing Community College invaded the 1st Source Bank Fieldhouse Tuesday night.

The Stars rolled into Dowagiac with a 12-2 overall record and a 2-1 mark in Western Conference matches. Southwestern Michigan put its 3-0 league mark on the line as it looked to match Lansing in the number of victories it has this season.

Unfortunately for the Roadrunners, the Stars swept them 25-22, 25-14 and 25-17.

Southwestern Michigan continues to try and find the right combination of players as starter Josie West, of Buchanan, has sustained an ankle injury that has forced her to the sidelines.

Roadrunners’ Coach Jenny Nate said that they should find out soon how long West will be out of the lineup.

“We knew Lansing was going to run a fast offense and really challenge us tonight,” she said. “Since Josie went out last week with an ankle injury, we have worked hard at practice to fill her spot defensively and offensively and find cohesion in the lineup for each rotation. That is a work in progress, and I told the team after the match — we win or we learn. Tonight, we learned. We learned areas we need to improve in and can also reflect on the things that worked and what we are doing well.”

Nate added that her team will continue to work hard because the matches do not get an easier.

“We will be focusing in on defense and serve received and continued goals to get our hitters all attacking using multiple shots and placement,” she said. “We have depth on this team, and I know we will dig in, get back to work, bounce back, and be prepared to take on Kellogg Thursday.”

The Bruins are 10-4 overall and 2-1 in the Western Conference. One of those wins came against Lansing.

Sophomore Nikki Nate (Niles) led the Roadrunners with 11 kills and seven points, while she also had eight digs and a block. Freshman Sophia Deeds (Centreville) finished the match with six kills, four points, seven digs and a block, while sophomore Emma Beckman (Niles) had five kills, six digs, 11 assists, three points and a block.

Lake Michigan College

The Red Hawks improved to 2-0 in Western Conference play as they defeated host Glen Oaks Community College 3-0 Tuesday night.

Lake Michigan (10-6 overall) was led by Niles freshman Jillian Bruckner, who finished with a team-high 18 kills. Faith Lewis had six kills, four aces and three blocks, while Kaylee McDaniel led the team with 18 digs. Olivia Deeb finished the match with 32 assists and 10 digs.