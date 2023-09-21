Decatur man injured in Volinia Township motorcycle crash Published 3:28 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP — A Decatur man was injured Thursday after his motorcycle left the road and crashed in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke reports that at approximately 10:56 a.m. Thursday, his deputies responded to a single motorcycle accident with injuries near the intersection of Lawrence and McKenzie in Volinia Township.

According to deputies, 67-year-old James Hurd of Decatur was southbound on Lawrence road when he rode over some gravel. This caused Hurd to loose control of his motorcycle. He ended up coming to rest in a grassy area off the side of the road. SMACAS ambulance transported Hurd to Bronson Hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Hurd was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

The Wayne Township and Dowagiac City Fire Departments assisted the Sheriff’s Office at the scene.