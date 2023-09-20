Walberg demands additional information on Silver Carp eDNA Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Washington, D.C. — Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-05) today sent a letter to Martha Williams, Director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, requesting additional information on the recent discovery of silver carp environmental DNA (eDNA) in the St. Joseph River in southwest Michigan.

“The presence of silver carp eDNA in the St. Joseph River is a troubling development given the steps Congress has taken to prevent the spread of invasive carp into the Great Lakes and the importance of the St. Joseph River watershed to Michigan’s residents,” Walberg wrote. “This invasive species poses a substantial threat to the native species and the overall health of the Great Lakes region and its economy.”

Walberg requested a prompt update on the following: