Walberg demands additional information on Silver Carp eDNA
Published 12:01 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Washington, D.C. — Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-05) today sent a letter to Martha Williams, Director of U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, requesting additional information on the recent discovery of silver carp environmental DNA (eDNA) in the St. Joseph River in southwest Michigan.
“The presence of silver carp eDNA in the St. Joseph River is a troubling development given the steps Congress has taken to prevent the spread of invasive carp into the Great Lakes and the importance of the St. Joseph River watershed to Michigan’s residents,” Walberg wrote. “This invasive species poses a substantial threat to the native species and the overall health of the Great Lakes region and its economy.”
Walberg requested a prompt update on the following:
- Testing Results: The testing data and subsequent reports on the trace within the St. Joseph River. It is critical that Congress be provided with updated reporting on when and where the positive test occurred, along with the subsequent testing that USFWS is completing.
- Current Prevention Efforts: Current efforts being taken following the positive test announced on September 7, along with an explanation of the role USFWS is taking in partnership with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) to prevent the invasion of silver carp or other invasive species.