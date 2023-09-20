The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 4
Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023
NILES — There have been some impressive performances on offense from Leaderpub-area football players through the first four weeks of the season.
Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into Week 5. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.
Note: Edwardsburg has not submitted stats
* Cassopolis’ stats reflect three games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.
Passing yards
- Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 554
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 332
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 299*
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 151
Carries
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 70
- Paul Hess, Niles – 69
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 56
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 55
- Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 39
- Leland Payne, Buchanan – 38
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 36
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 34
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 32
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 28*
Rushing yards
- Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 504
- Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 402
- Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 401
- Paul Hess, Niles – 293
- Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 292
- Sam Rucker, Niles – 283
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 280
- Talon Brawley, Niles – 229
- Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 195
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 187*
Receptions
- Nico Finn, Buchanan – 16
2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 11
2. Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 11
4. Kenny May, Cassopolis – 6*
4. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 6
4. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 6
7. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 5
7. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 5
9. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 4
10. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 3
Receiving yards
1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 279
2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 183*
3. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 113
4. Kenny May, Cassopolis – 106*
5. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 99
6. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 87
7. Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 80
8. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 77
9. Sam Rucker, Niles – 76
10. Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 51
Total touchdowns
- Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 7*
1. Paul Hess, Niles – 7
1. Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 7
1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 7
5. Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 6
6. Talon Brawley, Niles – 5
7. Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 4
7.Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 4
7.Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 4
10. Sam Rucker, Niles – 3
10. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 3
10. Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 3
10. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 3