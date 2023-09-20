The Leaderboard: Area offensive stat leaders after week 4 Published 3:30 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

NILES — There have been some impressive performances on offense from Leaderpub-area football players through the first four weeks of the season.

Leader Publications is listing the top 10 offensive stat leaders heading into Week 5. This listing reflects stats submitted by area coaches. For inclusion, stats should be sent to scott.novak@leaderpub.com and max.harden@leaderpub.com.

Note: Edwardsburg has not submitted stats

* Cassopolis’ stats reflect three games of play. Cassopolis’ Week 4 opponent, Hartford, forfeited its games prior to the start of the 2023 season.

Passing yards

Jake Franklin, Buchanan – 554 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 332 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 299* Talon Brawley, Niles – 151

Carries

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 70 Paul Hess, Niles – 69 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 56 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 55 Kaiden Rieth, Brandywine – 39 Leland Payne, Buchanan – 38 Talon Brawley, Niles – 36 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 34 Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 32 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 28*

Rushing yards

Justin Bannow, Dowagiac – 504 Lamone Moore Jr., Dowagiac – 402 Kaleb Smith, Dowagiac – 401 Paul Hess, Niles – 293 Julian Means-Flewellen, Niles – 292 Sam Rucker, Niles – 283 Nico Finn, Buchanan – 280 Talon Brawley, Niles – 229 Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 195 Jadyn Baucom, Cassopolis – 187*

Receptions

Nico Finn, Buchanan – 16

2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 11

2. Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 11

4. Kenny May, Cassopolis – 6*

4. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 6

4. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 6

7. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 5

7. Kyle Lewis, Buchanan – 5

9. Carter Sobecki, Brandywine – 4

10. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 3

Receiving yards

1. Nico Finn, Buchanan – 279

2. Malachi Ward, Cassopolis – 183*

3. Brock Dye, Brandywine – 113

4. Kenny May, Cassopolis – 106*

5. Brenden Olsen, Niles – 99

6. Tyler Baker, Buchanan – 87

7. Jamari Brown, Buchanan – 80

8. Jaremiah Palmer, Brandywine – 77

9. Sam Rucker, Niles – 76

10. Josh Winchester-Jones, Dowagiac – 51

Total touchdowns