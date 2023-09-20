Suspect tased after chase, crash dies in hospital Published 2:27 pm Wednesday, September 20, 2023

NILES CHARTER TOWNSHIP — A suspect who was hospitalized last week after crashing a stolen vehicle in Niles Charter Township and tased by police has died, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Darrell Jeffery Goodwin, 45, of South Bend, died Tuesday, Sept. 19 at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Family members were notified after the incident. An autopsy is scheduled to be completed tomorrow.

Police attempted to pull over Goodwin Thursday, Sept. 14 in South Bend for driving a stolen vehicle, which resulted in a high-speed chase. Goodwin led authorities into Michigan before losing control after hitting another vehicle on S. 11 St., north of State Line Road. Goodwin then crashed into a traffic sign and ran from the scene.

An officer tased Goodwin behind a nearby business before he was transported to the hospital.

The incident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and will be sent to the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office for review when complete.